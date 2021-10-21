Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.98

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 10244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Natura &Co by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $26,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 63,763 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 2.9% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 805,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 86,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

