Natixis Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,063 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

