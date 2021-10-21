Natixis Sells 857,102 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,102 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 578.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,625,000 after purchasing an additional 104,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

