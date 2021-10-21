Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Natixis grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FOX were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.