Natixis Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MasTec were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.