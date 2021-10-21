Natixis Purchases 1,755 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Natixis lifted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

DY stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.