Natixis Invests $645,000 in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZON. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 39.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 9.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 35,912.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

