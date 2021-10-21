Natixis Buys New Stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Natixis bought a new stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Natixis owned about 0.09% of The ExOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The ExOne by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The ExOne Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

