National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE NSA opened at $59.56 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.