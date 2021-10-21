National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National HealthCare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National HealthCare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

