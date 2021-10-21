National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.59 Million

Brokerages expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post $241.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.48 million to $254.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $218.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $954.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.17 million to $968.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 169,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

