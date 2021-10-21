National Bankshares Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$148.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.57.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE PBH opened at C$134.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.69. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$93.70 and a twelve month high of C$136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.6000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.