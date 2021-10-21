National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.27

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 31661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

NABZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

