Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $199.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $209.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $30,675,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 231.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.