Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $184.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $199.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average is $178.86. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

