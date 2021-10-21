Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 69,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 112,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$102.74 million and a PE ratio of -31.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.