Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

