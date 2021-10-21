Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) & Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Critical Review

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Myriad Genetics and Global WholeHealth Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.36%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Global WholeHealth Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 3.99 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -93.23 Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 563.35 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Global WholeHealth Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -15.64% -4.29% -2.75% Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A -2,097.27%

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

