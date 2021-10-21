Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

