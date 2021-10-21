Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $912.88

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 912.88 ($11.93) and traded as low as GBX 885 ($11.56). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 888 ($11.60), with a volume of 87,994 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 912.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 901.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

