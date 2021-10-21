Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 237,215 shares.The stock last traded at $45.41 and had previously closed at $43.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

