M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share.

NYSE MTB traded down $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,372. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.26.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

