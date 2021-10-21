M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share.
NYSE MTB traded down $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,372. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.
Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.26.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
