M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,950 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

