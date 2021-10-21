M&T Bank Corp Sells 194 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,437.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,502.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,397.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $985.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

