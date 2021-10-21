M&T Bank Corp Has $8.06 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

