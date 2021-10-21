M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Oddo Securities began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.73.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $223.04 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.29 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

