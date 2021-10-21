M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $82.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.