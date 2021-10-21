M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

