MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

MSM stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

