Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.