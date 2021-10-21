MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

MP stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.64 and a beta of 4.34. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MP Materials by 109.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.