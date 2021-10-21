Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 10,875 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 3.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.23% of Generac worth $60,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,058,000 after buying an additional 92,983 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $465.33. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,302. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $476.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.59.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

