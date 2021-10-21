Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $246.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $248.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

