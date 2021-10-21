Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.62

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.62 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 19,145 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.62. The company has a market cap of £93.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

