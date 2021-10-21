Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Makes New $5.59 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000. Align Technology accounts for about 2.9% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $97,252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,264,000 after buying an additional 106,762 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $613.52 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $328.97 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

