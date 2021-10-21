Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. CVS Health comprises 0.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

