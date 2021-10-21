Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $3,428,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

