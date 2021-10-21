Morgan Stanley Increases The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $172.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $116.71 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

