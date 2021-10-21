Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,278.90

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,278.90 ($29.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($30.44). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,315 ($30.25), with a volume of 29,525 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,468.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,278.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

