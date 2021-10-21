Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at $11.550-$11.850 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moody’s stock opened at $371.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.21 and its 200-day moving average is $355.78. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

