Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $500.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.92 and its 200-day moving average is $409.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,427 shares of company stock worth $31,762,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

