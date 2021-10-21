Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($3.98).

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

