Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 310 ($4.05). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MONY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.89) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.