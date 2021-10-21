Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $113.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,999. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.