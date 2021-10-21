Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

