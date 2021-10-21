Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,706,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $333.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 156.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 273.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 347.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

