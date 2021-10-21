Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,706,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $333.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 156.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 273.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 347.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
