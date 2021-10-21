MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,536 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,755,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 442,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,252,000 after buying an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 362,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,114,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHB opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.