MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 217.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,224 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $301.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average is $284.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

