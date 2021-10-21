MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $153.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

