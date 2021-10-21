MML Investors Services LLC Buys 31,650 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

